Biden on Putin: ‘He is a war criminal’

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.” The comments came after Russian forces bombed a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. March 16, 2022
