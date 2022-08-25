Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow

- Now Playing
Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow03:17
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia in Jan. 6 case02:06
Atlanta police officers' use of force in Rayshard Brooks' death ‘reasonable,’ says prosecutor02:30
Jan. 6 committee meets with former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien03:30
Nadler and Maloney face off in one of New York's contentious Democratic House primaries02:20
Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes03:25
Video shows ICE officer with foot on neck of migrant in 2018 raid03:49
McConnell casts doubt on Republicans gaining Senate control03:08
NYT reports: Trump White House lawyers interviewed about missing documents04:03
Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search02:49
Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe02:55
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison04:59
Strategic National Stockpile now more prepared to handle infectious diseases01:46
Officials say billions of dollars invested into Strategic National Stockpile01:46
Biden officials tracking Democrats who could potentially run in 202402:01
Blinken: ‘Substantial proposal’ made to Russia for release of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan02:53
Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable01:28
House to vote on bill codifying same-sex marriage03:12
Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee02:02
