IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia in Jan. 6 case

    02:06

  • Atlanta police officers' use of force in Rayshard Brooks' death ‘reasonable,’ says prosecutor

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee meets with former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien

    03:30

  • Nadler and Maloney face off in one of New York's contentious Democratic House primaries

    02:20

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Video shows ICE officer with foot on neck of migrant in 2018 raid

    03:49

  • McConnell casts doubt on Republicans gaining Senate control

    03:08

  • NYT reports: Trump White House lawyers interviewed about missing documents

    04:03

  • Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

    02:49

  • Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

    02:49

  • Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    04:59

  • Strategic National Stockpile now more prepared to handle infectious diseases

    01:46

  • Officials say billions of dollars invested into Strategic National Stockpile

    01:46

  • Biden officials tracking Democrats who could potentially run in 2024

    02:01

  • Blinken: ‘Substantial proposal’ made to Russia for release of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan

    02:53

  • Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable

    01:28

  • House to vote on bill codifying same-sex marriage

    03:12

  • Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee

    02:02

Hallie Jackson

Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow

03:17

The judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit has ordered that the redacted version be released by noon on Friday. NBC's Tom Winter reports.Aug. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia in Jan. 6 case

    02:06

  • Atlanta police officers' use of force in Rayshard Brooks' death ‘reasonable,’ says prosecutor

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee meets with former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien

    03:30

  • Nadler and Maloney face off in one of New York's contentious Democratic House primaries

    02:20

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All