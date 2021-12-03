Disease expert: 'Omicron will be the new delta'

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus is being discovered in multiple U.S. states, Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research tells Hallie Jackson he believes it will soon overtake delta as the predominant Covid-19 variant in the world. While Osterholm notes the variant’s high transmission rate, he says we have yet to learn omicron’s potency in terms of serious illness.Dec. 3, 2021