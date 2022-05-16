IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Officials call shooting at Taiwanese church a 'hate incident'

Hallie Jackson

Officials call shooting at Taiwanese church a 'hate incident'

The Orange County sheriff’s department called the shooting at a Taiwanese church in California a “politically motivated hate incident.” There is a suspect in custody charged with one count of felony murder and five counts of felony attempted murder.May 16, 2022

    Officials call shooting at Taiwanese church a 'hate incident'

