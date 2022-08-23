IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Atlanta police officers' use of force in Rayshard Brooks' death 'reasonable,' says prosecutor

    Jan. 6 committee meets with former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien

  • Nadler and Maloney face off in one of New York's contentious Democratic House primaries

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

  • Video shows ICE officer with foot on neck of migrant in 2018 raid

  • McConnell casts doubt on Republicans gaining Senate control

  • NYT reports: Trump White House lawyers interviewed about missing documents

  • Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

  • Trump claims FBI seized his passports in Mar-a-Lago search

  • Giuliani unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

  • Strategic National Stockpile now more prepared to handle infectious diseases

  • Officials say billions of dollars invested into Strategic National Stockpile

  • Biden officials tracking Democrats who could potentially run in 2024

  • Blinken: ‘Substantial proposal’ made to Russia for release of Britney Griner and Paul Whelan

  • Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable

  • House to vote on bill codifying same-sex marriage

  • Secret Service has given documents and records to Jan. 6 committee

  • Rusty Bowers says it will take 'miracle' to win his next election after Jan. 6 hearing testimony

  • Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73

Hallie Jackson

Atlanta police officers' use of force in Rayshard Brooks' death ‘reasonable,’ says prosecutor

A special prosecutor announced that no charges will be filed against the Atlanta police officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020. Investigators said he resisted when officers tried to arrest him on a DUI charge. Aug. 23, 2022

