Obama: New Presidential Center will prepare young people to change the world
Former President Barack Obama spoke at the groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center Museum. Obama said the core mission of the center is to inspire and empower citizens to act on the biggest “challenges of our time” and prepare young people to “pick up the baton and help change the world.” Obama explained how it will change Chicago “for the better” and bring jobs sparking economic change. Sept. 28, 2021