IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hallie Jackson

Obama: New Presidential Center will prepare young people to change the world

02:43

Former President Barack Obama spoke at the groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center Museum. Obama said the core mission of the center is to inspire and empower citizens to act on the biggest “challenges of our time” and prepare young people to “pick up the baton and help change the world.” Obama explained how it will change Chicago “for the better” and bring jobs sparking economic change. Sept. 28, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All