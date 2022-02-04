Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing $300K from Stormy Daniels
A federal jury convicted Avenatti of wire fraud and identity theft in pocketing money from Stormy Daniels’ book. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains how Avenatti’s criminal history will affect his sentencing.Feb. 4, 2022
