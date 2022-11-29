IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    McConnell says, 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59

  • Symptoms to monitor as flu, Covid, RSV cases rise across country 

    04:05

  • White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle

    02:19

  • Trump responds to appointment of special counsel for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 investigations

    02:05

  • Weisselberg testifies he did not conspire with Trump family in tax fraud scheme

    03:15

  • Democrats face fight over which state will hold first 2024 primary

    02:51

  • Biden pushes to reshape courts as Democrats maintain Senate control

    04:38

  • Senate report says FBI, DHS, social media sites not doing enough about domestic terror threat

    02:30

  • McCarthy wins Republican vote for speaker nomination

    02:43

  • Sen. Scott challenges McConnell for Senate leadership

    02:37

  • Divers discover wreckage from 1986 Challenger disaster

    02:06

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

    02:52

  • Prosecutors cross-examine Stewart Rhodes in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    02:37

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rate 0.75% as inflation remains at four-decade high

    02:32

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee

    02:38

  • Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction

    02:24

  • Attacker was trying to tie Paul Pelosi up 'until Nancy got home'

    02:34

  • Thousands rally in Mahsa Amini’s hometown 40 days after she died in police custody

    02:22

  • Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    02:24

Hallie Jackson

McConnell says, 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP

03:44

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned antisemitism and white supremacy just days after former President Trump hosted dinner for Ye, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. McConnell said, “Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States.” Nov. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    McConnell says, 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59

  • Symptoms to monitor as flu, Covid, RSV cases rise across country 

    04:05

  • White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle

    02:19

  • Trump responds to appointment of special counsel for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 investigations

    02:05

  • Weisselberg testifies he did not conspire with Trump family in tax fraud scheme

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All