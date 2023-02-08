IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Khashoggi's wife asks U.S., U.N. for help to recover devices from Turkey

Khashoggi's wife asks U.S., U.N. for help to recover devices from Turkey

The widow of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, is sending letters to the U.S. government and the U.N. asking for help to get her husband’s electronic devices back from the Turkish government. She believes his devices, such as his laptop, tablet and two cell phones will “reveal previously undisclosed details about my husband’s murder that are critical to knowing the full truth.” NBC’s Dan De Luce reports. Feb. 8, 2023

