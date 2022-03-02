Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with senators ahead of confirmation hearings
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson met with senators from both parties today ahead of her confirmation hearings scheduled for later this month. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell has details on what comes next for President Biden's first Supreme Court nomination.March 2, 2022
