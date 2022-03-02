IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hallie Jackson

Justice Department launches task force to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs

01:14

The Depart of Justice is launching a task force to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs that will include multiple law enforcement departments. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 2, 2022

