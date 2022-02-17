Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe
A judge has ruled that former President Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., must testify in the civil suit filed by the New York attorney general. Lawyers for the Trumps had hoped to block the subpoenas. NBC's Tom Winter has details.Feb. 17, 2022
Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe
