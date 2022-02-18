IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal

    02:56

  • Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe

    02:49

  • Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate

    01:42

  • Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five

    09:42

  • Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform

    02:19

  • Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in Trump call logs from day of Capitol riot

    04:43

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff removed from event at high school after security threat

    01:55

  • Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing $300K from Stormy Daniels

    03:53

  • RNC votes to censure Cheney and Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee participation

    01:59

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:11

  • Alex Jones confirms meeting with Jan. 6 committee

    01:01

  • NCAA to let each sport set policy on transgender athlete participation

    03:39

  • Georgia district attorney requests special grand jury in Trump 2020 election probe

    05:34

  • Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved

    06:09

  • How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate

    02:46

  • Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy

    05:28

  • Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rudy Giuliani

    03:39

  • Congressman Adam Kinzinger: Select Committee 'wants to gather all the facts’ before saying Pres. Trump is criminally responsible for Jan 6th 

    08:54

  • Three men convicted for murder of Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life in prison

    06:47

Hallie Jackson

Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

02:21

A federal judge has rejected efforts by former President Trump to dismiss lawsuits filed by members of Congress over the events of the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the decision.Feb. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal

    02:56

  • Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe

    02:49

  • Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate

    01:42

  • Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five

    09:42

  • Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform

    02:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All