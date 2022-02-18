Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits
02:21
Share this -
copied
A federal judge has rejected efforts by former President Trump to dismiss lawsuits filed by members of Congress over the events of the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the decision.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits
02:21
UP NEXT
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal
02:56
Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe
02:49
Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate
01:42
Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five
09:42
Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform