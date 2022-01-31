Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery
03:11
Share this -
copied
A judge has rejected the terms of a plea deal that prosecutors put forward for two men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery’s mother said, “Granting these men their preferred conditions of confinement would defeat me.” NBC News’ Pete Williams explains the deal and why it was rejected.Jan. 31, 2022
Now Playing
Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery
03:11
UP NEXT
Alex Jones confirms meeting with Jan. 6 committee
01:01
NCAA to let each sport set policy on transgender athlete participation
03:39
Georgia district attorney requests special grand jury in Trump 2020 election probe
05:34
Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved
06:09
How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate