Hallie Jackson

Judge denies Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt of Congress trial

01:02

A judge has denied Steve Bannon's request to delay his trial for contempt of Congress charges after he made an offer to cooperate with the January 6 committee. NBC's Ryan Reilly has details.July 11, 2022

