Judge denies Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt of Congress trial

- Now Playing
Judge denies Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt of Congress trial01:02
- UP NEXT
Court rules House committee can have some Trump documents they requested02:17
Report reveals Uvalde officer waited for supervisor permission to shoot gunman03:15
Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting03:46
Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson02:29
Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering03:32
AOC: Supreme Court 'chose to endanger the lives of all women'02:11
Biden says he’s considering gas tax holiday02:22
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges02:08
Senate negotiators for gun laws hit complications over red flag grants, 'boyfriend loophole'02:32
What McConnell's opinion on gun reform 'framework' means for Congress04:02
Inside Ginni Thomas' history of anti-cult activism after being 'deprogrammed'03:53
Stocks plunge as fear of recession grows03:24
'He gave his life for that day': Widow of D.C. police officer discusses impact of Jan. 6 riot12:05
D.C. chiropractor appears in court for Jan. 6 charges01:11
Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify in New York investigation on July 1502:16
John Fetterman releases statement on health after suffering stroke03:45
Former AG Barr appears to have met with Jan. 6 committee03:05
Bipartisan group of senators in early talks for gun safety legislation02:22
House Ethics Committee investigating Madison Cawthorn for cryptocurrency, improper relationship02:04
- Now Playing
Judge denies Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt of Congress trial01:02
- UP NEXT
Court rules House committee can have some Trump documents they requested02:17
Report reveals Uvalde officer waited for supervisor permission to shoot gunman03:15
Police confirm 7 dead in Highland Park parade shooting03:46
Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson02:29
Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering03:32
Play All