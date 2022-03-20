Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee03:19
UP NEXT
Democrats link Ukraine's struggle for Democracy to U.S. protections02:45
House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles01:26
Biden on Putin: ‘He is a war criminal’04:16
Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent02:31
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws Federal Reserve Board candidacy01:45
TSA to extend transportation mask mandate through April 1803:18
Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia01:28
Pence plans to urge Republicans against 'relitigating the past' in speech02:51
Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack02:07
New York agrees to speed up Trumps' deposition appeal01:57
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment02:31
U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine01:37
Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with senators ahead of confirmation hearings01:37
Justice Department launches task force to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs01:14
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims03:10
U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov02:22
Two Trump prosecutors out at Manhattan district attorney’s office03:28
Trump's new social media site launches with difficulties, tops Apple store downloads03:36
EU threatens sanctions for new Russian decree a ‘blatant violation of international law’02:13
Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee03:19
NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports from all eight Ukrainian-Polish border crossings where refugees are leaving nearly everything in Ukraine as war destroys their country. March 20, 2022
Now Playing
Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee03:19
UP NEXT
Democrats link Ukraine's struggle for Democracy to U.S. protections02:45
House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles01:26
Biden on Putin: ‘He is a war criminal’04:16
Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent02:31
Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws Federal Reserve Board candidacy01:45