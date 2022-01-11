Jan. 6 committee wants to speak with Rudy Giuliani
03:39
The January 6 select committee wants to speak with Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer for former President Trump, for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 11, 2022
