IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee to hold public meeting on December 19

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon works to boost efforts in tracking weapons sent to Ukraine

    02:51

  • Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State 

    02:18

  • Russia providing 'unprecedented' support to Iran, Biden administration says

    02:57

  • Officials investigate conspiracy theories in N.C. power outage attack

    02:27

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner boarding plane to U.S.

    02:05

  • Jury finds Trump Organization guilty on all counts in tax fraud trial

    05:07

  • Hackers linked to Chinese government stole millions in Covid relief funds

    01:54

  • Closing arguments wrap in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

    01:25

  • Democrats approve new 2024 primary calendar

    03:38

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden student loan forgiveness plan

    01:23

  • AG Garland addresses Oath Keepers verdict

    02:39

  • DHS warns of threats to LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities from violent extremists

    02:24

  • McConnell says 'no room' for antisemitism, racism in GOP

    03:44

  • Santa Fe school celebrates Native American traditions after traumatic past

    03:59

  • Symptoms to monitor as flu, Covid, RSV cases rise across country 

    04:05

  • White House to extend student loan payment pause amid court battle

    02:19

  • Trump responds to appointment of special counsel for Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 investigations

    02:05

  • Weisselberg testifies he did not conspire with Trump family in tax fraud scheme

    03:15

Hallie Jackson

Jan. 6 committee to hold public meeting on December 19

02:45

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters the January 6 committee would be holding their final public hearing on Monday, December 19 and release their full report to the public later that week. NBC's Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 13, 2022

  • Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee to hold public meeting on December 19

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon works to boost efforts in tracking weapons sent to Ukraine

    02:51

  • Special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State 

    02:18

  • Russia providing 'unprecedented' support to Iran, Biden administration says

    02:57

  • Officials investigate conspiracy theories in N.C. power outage attack

    02:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All