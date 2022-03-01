Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims03:10
UP NEXT
Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch03:10
Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'06:11
Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event 03:21
As Ruble Crashes, Top Biden Official Details Sanctions Plan from White House08:00
Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv07:01
Russian officials agree to talks with Ukraine at Belarus border02:18
White House Press Secretary Talks Russia, State of the Union, Supreme Court11:14
Why the Republican Party just can't get enough of Vladimir Putin08:41
A record number of American adults identify as LGBTQ05:39
Capehart: Why the LGBTQ young people of Gen Z give me so much hope.04:02
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Russian aggression and the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson.08:40
Republicans label Biden Supreme Court pick as "radical left"06:03
Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’04:32
After Ousting Trump, Biden Makes Historic Pick to Diversify Supreme Court03:23
Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks on love of country and Constitution after nomination to Supreme Court06:57
Biden formally nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court12:09
Ketanji Brown Jackson would be 'somewhere in the middle' of Sotomayor and Kagan01:46
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims03:10
NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on the subpoenaed individuals and the extent of their alleged involvement in promoting false election claims.March 1, 2022
Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims03:10
UP NEXT
Steve Kornacki breaks down the key Texas primaries to watch03:10
Rep. Hoyer: Want to hear 'call for unity' from Biden's State of the Union09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. to join First Lady at State of the Union address00:45
Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'06:11
Rep. Greene & Rep. Gosar attend white nationalist, pro-Putin event 03:21