Hallie Jackson

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims

03:10

NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on the subpoenaed individuals and the extent of their alleged involvement in promoting false election claims.March 1, 2022

