BREAKING: Jan. 6 committee seeks information from House GOP Leader McCarthy

    Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy

Hallie Jackson

Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy

The January 6 select committee has requested information from House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to continue their investigation into the events of the Capitol riot. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 12, 2022

    Jan. 6 committee requests information from Rep. McCarthy

