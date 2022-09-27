Jan. 6 committee likely to postpone hearing scheduled for tomorrow

McConnell announces support for Electoral Count Act reform02:29
Garland announces millions of fake pills seized during fentanyl crackdown02:14
Doug Mastriano said women who violate proposed abortion ban should face murder charges in 201902:45
Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program02:26
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee likely to postpone hearing scheduled for tomorrow03:52
- UP NEXT
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden02:35
Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex crimes probe02:02
Trump attorney Sidney Powell expected to testify in Georgia grand jury investigation02:29
Capitol Police Officer Goodman testifies in Jan. 6 trial for QAnon believer01:53
Special master questions Trump lawyers over which seized documents were declassified02:30
House to vote on bipartisan elections bill to prevent another Jan. 603:30
Earthquake rocks Mexico's west coast02:12
Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign03:49
Biden moves to reshape courts with diverse judicial nominations02:57
Senate pushes same-sex marriage vote after midterms02:11
Jan. 6 rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt sentenced to prison02:09
Judge hands down guilty verdicts to two Jan. 6 defendants02:31
Georgia resident says county was 'unprepared' for major flooding04:59
Jan. 6 committee requesting testimony from Newt Gingrich02:36
John Eastman pleads the Fifth in appearance before Georgia grand jury02:14
McConnell announces support for Electoral Count Act reform02:29
Garland announces millions of fake pills seized during fentanyl crackdown02:14
Doug Mastriano said women who violate proposed abortion ban should face murder charges in 201902:45
Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program02:26
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee likely to postpone hearing scheduled for tomorrow03:52
- UP NEXT
Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden02:35
Play All