Hallie Jackson

Interior department report finds over 500 Native children died in boarding school system

04:20

The Department of the Interior has released additional findings from an investigation into Native American boarding schools. The investigation found that at least 500 children died in these school systems and located more than 50 gravesites. NBC's Antonia Hylton reports.May 11, 2022

