ICC investigating war crimes in Ukraine, Kyiv mayor accuses Russia of Genocide in Bucha
03:21
Share this -
copied
NBC's Ali Arouzi reports on how the International Criminal Court is investigating war crimes in Ukraine, and the horrific scenes on the streets of Bucha after the mayor reported at least 20 people were shot in the back of the head. NBC News has not independently verified the mayor's statement. April 3, 2022
Now Playing
ICC investigating war crimes in Ukraine, Kyiv mayor accuses Russia of Genocide in Bucha
03:21
UP NEXT
Sacramento mayor calls mass shooting a 'senseless and unacceptable tragedy'
02:03
Ukrainian refugees desperate for entry into the U.S.
02:13
Eastern Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks
02:35
Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to unionize for first time in company's history