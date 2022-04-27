IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How U.S. intelligence sharing is impacting the war in Ukraine

    01:37
Hallie Jackson

How U.S. intelligence sharing is impacting the war in Ukraine

01:37

NBC News National Security and Justice Correspondent Ken Dilanian explains how intelligence sharing between the U.S. and Ukraine is impacting the war and helping Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia’s military. April 27, 2022

    How U.S. intelligence sharing is impacting the war in Ukraine

    01:37
