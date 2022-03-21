How Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmations hearings will impact women of color
Ketanji Brown Jackson gave opening remarks during the first day of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings. In the coming days Jackson will face hours of questioning from the Judiciary Committee. NBC News’ Chris Jansing details what the hearings will mean to young girls and women of color. March 21, 2022
