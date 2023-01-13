IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hallie Jackson

House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents

02:15

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has announced in a statement it will be launching a probe into the classified documents found at President Biden's home in Delaware and former office. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 13, 2023

