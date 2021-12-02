House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators
02:15
Share this -
copied
A government funding resolution in the House could face a setback in the Senate after three Republicans senators have threatened to block passage over vaccine mandate funding. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Dec. 2, 2021
House government funding resolution could face opposition from Republican senators
02:15
Dr. Oz announces he is running for Senate in Pennsylvania
02:52
Three killed, six wounded in Michigan high school shooting
02:03
Rep. Omar: Boebert 'doubled down' on rhetoric in phone call
03:58
Biden calls new Covid variant ‘big concern’
01:30
Jan. 6 committee issues new subpoenas to members of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers