Hammer thrower Gwen Berry faces backlash from conservatives after Olympic trials flag protest

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry faces backlash from conservatives after Olympic trials flag protest04:18
Hammer thrower Gwen Berry is facing criticism from Republican lawmakers and conservative news outlets after she turned her back to the American flag in protest of police brutality during the U.S. Olympic trials. Berry placed third and will travel to the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has said athletes competing in the trials can protest for social justice during the national anthem.