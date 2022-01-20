Georgia district attorney requests special grand jury in Trump 2020 election probe
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has requested a special grand jury for her investigation into possible election interference in the 2020 election results from Georgia by former President Trump and others. NBC's Blayne Alexander and Pete Williams have details.Jan. 20, 2022
