Hallie Jackson

Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable

01:28

In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that all parties responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection will be held criminally accountable. When pressed by Holt if former President Trump could be included in that, even if he is a presidential candidate once again, Garland deflected, saying any person responsible would be held accountable.July 26, 2022

