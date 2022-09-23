IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hallie Jackson

Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex crimes probe

02:02

The Washington Post reports Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., does not seem likely to be charged with any crimes following a years-long sex-trafficking investigation. Prosecutors are citing credibility issues with two central witnesses.Sept. 23, 2022

