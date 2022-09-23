Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex crimes probe

TX GOP Congresswoman unclear on position of separation of Church and state07:31
Andy Campbell: 'This is about the embrace by the GOP of right-wing extremism'05:28
- Now Playing
Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex crimes probe02:02
- UP NEXT
House GOP pulls ads for Trumpy candidate whose military records don't match his claims01:26
DeSantis keeps migrant plane stunt funding opaque; charter company's GOP ties scrutinized08:13
Why the DeSantis migrant stunt could be the new Bridgegate07:20
'This reversal will be a permanent part of Judge Cannon's legacy'05:34
Trump claims he could declassify documents just by thinking about it05:16
Mehdi: U.S. Voting Systems Only Serve the GOP Minority. It's Time to Fix That13:08
'Presidents have declassification authority, but not in this way'07:56
White House frustrated by GOP governors 'playing games' with immigration02:04
Bernie: Cruz, GOP challenging student debt plan will ‘hurt them politically’07:01
The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case08:14
U.S. ambassador to U.N. slams GOP governors for ‘using immigrants as political pawns’07:49
House to vote this week on Electoral Count Act update03:07
'Despicable': DeSantis is using migrants as 'pawns in a political stunt' - Sen. Chris Coons06:38
GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney05:39
'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for06:55
The Proud Boys' National Security Threat Began Long Before 1/610:08
MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms07:40
TX GOP Congresswoman unclear on position of separation of Church and state07:31
Andy Campbell: 'This is about the embrace by the GOP of right-wing extremism'05:28
- Now Playing
Gaetz unlikely to be charged in sex crimes probe02:02
- UP NEXT
House GOP pulls ads for Trumpy candidate whose military records don't match his claims01:26
DeSantis keeps migrant plane stunt funding opaque; charter company's GOP ties scrutinized08:13
Why the DeSantis migrant stunt could be the new Bridgegate07:20
Play All