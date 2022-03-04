Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack
02:07
Rocky Hardie testified that his friend, Guy Reffitt, was armed as he participated in the January 6 Capitol riot during the first trial related to the attack. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 4, 2022
