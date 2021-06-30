Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law reacts to news of expected Trump Org. charges

Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law reacts to news of expected Trump Org. charges03:35
Watch as Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, finds out on-air that tax-related charges are expected to be brought against the company on Thursday. Weisselberg also said there will be “a lot of criminal liability" for members of the Trump Organization and claimed there were "issues with the presidential inaugural committee."