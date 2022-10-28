IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • Closing in on Trump? Criminal probes intensify amid historic subpoena

    03:23

  • 'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

    12:37

  • Vance on Trump: Not a lot of presidents assert privilege to cloak criminal conduct 

    09:56

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

  • Never again: See Trump's own appointee reject his candidacy over Jan. 6 'red line'

    08:17

  • Cipollone testimony could go right to the heart of Trump’s state of mind

    08:12

  • Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    02:24

  • Hope Hicks sits for interview with Jan. 6 committee

    02:17

  • Two weeks until midterm elections

    02:42

  • DOJ busts through Trump's insurrection 'privilege' wall: Report

    08:01

  • 'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie

    11:41

  • Billy Porter on justice and accountability

    02:32

  • Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare: New historic subpoena on fraud and coup is legally binding

    04:56

  • Can the Jan. 6 Committee compel Trump to testify?

    05:29

  • Trump voters in focus group say he couldn't have stopped Jan. 6 violence

    08:40

  • Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Trump

    05:14

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Supreme Court to block subpoena in Georgia probe

    02:33

Hallie Jackson

Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction

02:24

Former Capitol Police officer Michael Riley who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury.Oct. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ex-officer who messaged Jan. 6 rioter guilty of obstruction

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • Closing in on Trump? Criminal probes intensify amid historic subpoena

    03:23

  • 'He failed': Woodward reveals Trump's 'danger' in newly released tapes

    12:37

  • Vance on Trump: Not a lot of presidents assert privilege to cloak criminal conduct 

    09:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All