IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's new social media site launches with difficulties, tops Apple store downloads

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    EU threatens sanctions for new Russian decree a ‘blatant violation of international law’

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Biden to issue executive order on Russia sanctions after Putin recognizes separatist regions

    02:43

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak as Putin recognizes separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

    02:02

  • Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    02:21

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal

    02:56

  • Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe

    02:49

  • Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate

    01:42

  • Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five

    09:42

  • Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform

    02:19

  • Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in Trump call logs from day of Capitol riot

    04:43

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff removed from event at high school after security threat

    01:55

  • Michael Avenatti found guilty of stealing $300K from Stormy Daniels

    03:53

  • RNC votes to censure Cheney and Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee participation

    01:59

  • Judge rejects terms of plea deal for killers of Ahmaud Arbery

    03:11

  • Alex Jones confirms meeting with Jan. 6 committee

    01:01

  • NCAA to let each sport set policy on transgender athlete participation

    03:39

  • Georgia district attorney requests special grand jury in Trump 2020 election probe

    05:34

  • Alaska Airlines CEO is 'cautiously optimistic' that the airport 5G rollout fiasco is resolved

    06:09

  • How Democrats are pushing to get voting rights legislation to pass in the Senate

    02:46

Hallie Jackson

EU threatens sanctions for new Russian decree a ‘blatant violation of international law’

02:13

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in Ukraine. In reaction, the European Union threatened sanctions and said, “This step that Russia has taken is a blatant violation of international law.”Feb. 21, 2022

  • Trump's new social media site launches with difficulties, tops Apple store downloads

    03:36
  • Now Playing

    EU threatens sanctions for new Russian decree a ‘blatant violation of international law’

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Biden to issue executive order on Russia sanctions after Putin recognizes separatist regions

    02:43

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak as Putin recognizes separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

    02:02

  • Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    02:21

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal

    02:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All