    Georgia resident says county was 'unprepared' for major flooding 

    04:59
Hallie Jackson

Georgia resident says county was 'unprepared' for major flooding 

04:59

Officials are working to get the water system back after Georgia was hit with serious flooding. Residents in the area said the county was not prepared to handle the flooding. Cars are lined up to collect fresh water and the town remains under a boil water ordinance.Sept. 5, 2022

