IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Monterey Park mayor on dance hall shooting: 'A tragic time for our community'

    04:20
  • Now Playing

    Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point

    03:02

  • Federal officials investigating possible child trafficking in Midwest

    02:19

  • Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'

    02:11

  • Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico

    05:33

  • Trump campaign asks Meta to restore Facebook account

    02:39

  • Two U.S. citizens killed in Nepal plane crash

    01:14

  • Pressure growing on Congress to avoid debt limit

    02:10

  • House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents

    02:15

  • Biden aides find second batch of classified documents

    01:15

  • Sen. Warner calls for briefing on classified documents found in Biden office

    01:49

  • Bolsonaro hospitalized for abdominal discomfort, wife confirms

    05:07

  • Damar Hamlin out of Ohio ICU, moved to Buffalo hospital

    04:01

  • GOP restarts negotiations, House speaker votes return Friday night

    02:49

  • Rep.-elect Santos under investigation by federal prosecutors

    00:34

  • U.S. to implement Covid rules for travelers from China

    03:24

  • 'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm

    03:10

  • Officials say Ukrainian drone shot down in Russia kills three

    02:14

  • Aid groups suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women from NGO work

    02:41

Hallie Jackson

Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting

03:38

Another victim has died following Saturday's deadly mass shooting inside a Monterey Park, California, dance hall.  NBC's Josh Lederman reports.Jan. 23, 2023

  • Monterey Park mayor on dance hall shooting: 'A tragic time for our community'

    04:20
  • Now Playing

    Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point

    03:02

  • Federal officials investigating possible child trafficking in Midwest

    02:19

  • Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'

    02:11

  • Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico

    05:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All