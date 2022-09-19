IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge tosses conviction of Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case and orders him released

  • House to vote on bipartisan elections bill to prevent another Jan. 6

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Earthquake rocks Mexico's west coast

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign

    03:49

  • Biden moves to reshape courts with diverse judicial nominations

    02:57

  • Senate pushes same-sex marriage vote after midterms

    02:11

  • Jan. 6 rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt sentenced to prison

    02:09

  • Judge hands down guilty verdicts to two Jan. 6 defendants

    02:31

  • Georgia resident says county was 'unprepared' for major flooding 

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 committee requesting testimony from Newt Gingrich

    02:36

  • John Eastman pleads the Fifth in appearance before Georgia grand jury

    02:14

  • Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:27

  • Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released

    02:44

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify before Georgia grand jury

    02:25

  • State Department confirms American citizen killed in Ukraine

    01:44

  • Florida pair pleads guilty to stealing, selling diary of Biden's daughter

    03:36

  • Parts of redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit to be released by noon tomorrow

    03:17

  • Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia in Jan. 6 case

    02:06

  • Atlanta police officers' use of force in Rayshard Brooks' death ‘reasonable,’ says prosecutor

    02:30

  • Jan. 6 committee meets with former Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien

    03:30

  • Nadler and Maloney face off in one of New York's contentious Democratic House primaries

    02:20

Hallie Jackson

Earthquake rocks Mexico's west coast

02:12

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the west coast of Mexico and was felt as far as Mexico City. Residents in the area said the earthquake was different than others because it felt long. Officials are still accessing the damages. Sept. 19, 2022

  • House to vote on bipartisan elections bill to prevent another Jan. 6

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Earthquake rocks Mexico's west coast

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign

    03:49

  • Biden moves to reshape courts with diverse judicial nominations

    02:57

  • Senate pushes same-sex marriage vote after midterms

    02:11

  • Jan. 6 rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt sentenced to prison

    02:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All