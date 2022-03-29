IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democrats in Congress call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6

    02:44

  • How Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmations hearings will impact women of color

    02:04

  • Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee

    03:19

  • Democrats link Ukraine's struggle for Democracy to U.S. protections

    02:45

  • House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

    01:26

  • Biden on Putin: ‘He is a war criminal’

    04:16

  • Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

    02:31

  • Sarah Bloom Raskin withdraws Federal Reserve Board candidacy

    01:45

  • TSA to extend transportation mask mandate through April 18

    03:18

  • Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia

    01:28

  • Pence plans to urge Republicans against 'relitigating the past' in speech

    02:51

  • Friend testifies Capitol rioter was armed during Jan. 6 attack

    02:07

  • New York agrees to speed up Trumps' deposition appeal

    01:57

  • Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment

    02:31

  • U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine

    01:37

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with senators ahead of confirmation hearings

    01:37

  • Justice Department launches task force to enforce sanctions against Russian oligarchs

    01:14

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas six attorneys who allegedly promoted election fraud claims

    03:10

  • U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov

    02:22

Hallie Jackson

Democrats in Congress call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

02:02

Democrats in Congress are calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot due to his wife's text messages to Mark Meadows on efforts to overturn the 2020 election. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democrats in Congress call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6

    02:44

  • How Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmations hearings will impact women of color

    02:04

  • Journey along Poland-Ukraine border as refugees flee

    03:19

  • Democrats link Ukraine's struggle for Democracy to U.S. protections

    02:45

  • House passes act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

    01:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All