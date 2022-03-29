Democrats in Congress call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases
Democrats in Congress are calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 Capitol riot due to his wife's text messages to Mark Meadows on efforts to overturn the 2020 election. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.March 29, 2022
