IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    D.C. chiropractor appears in court for Jan. 6 charges

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify in New York investigation on July 15

    02:16

  • John Fetterman releases statement on health after suffering stroke

    03:45

  • Former AG Barr appears to have met with Jan. 6 committee

    03:05

  • Bipartisan group of senators in early talks for gun safety legislation

    02:22

  • House Ethics Committee investigating Madison Cawthorn for cryptocurrency, improper relationship

    02:04

  • S&P 500 falls into bear market territory

    01:33

  • Pennsylvania Republicans frustrated by Trump's primary endorsements

    02:46

  • Jan. 6 committee seeking information from Rep. Loudermilk

    03:02

  • Officials call shooting at Taiwanese church a 'hate incident'

    03:10

  • Interior department report finds over 500 Native children died in boarding school system

    04:20

  • New York judge halts contempt order against Trump on certain conditions

    02:04

  • Musk: 'It was not correct' to ban Trump from Twitter

    01:50

  • Congress drops Covid funding from proposed Ukraine aid package

    01:24

  • Judge rules Marjorie Taylor Greene eligible for re-election after challenge

    02:17

  • Karine Jean-Pierre named White House press secretary

    04:04

  • Third Oath Keeper pleads guilty to sedition in Jan. 6 trial

    01:44

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.5 percent in effort to fight inflation

    02:51

  • State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

    02:04

  • U.S. training Ukrainian military on defense systems

    02:42

Hallie Jackson

D.C. chiropractor appears in court for Jan. 6 charges

01:11

David Walls-Kaufman, a D.C. chiropractor who stormed the Capitol on January 6 is making his first court appearance to face federal charges. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    D.C. chiropractor appears in court for Jan. 6 charges

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. to testify in New York investigation on July 15

    02:16

  • John Fetterman releases statement on health after suffering stroke

    03:45

  • Former AG Barr appears to have met with Jan. 6 committee

    03:05

  • Bipartisan group of senators in early talks for gun safety legislation

    02:22

  • House Ethics Committee investigating Madison Cawthorn for cryptocurrency, improper relationship

    02:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All