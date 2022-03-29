The CDC has followed the FDA and recommended a second booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Americans 50 years of age and older. The move comes as the U.S. could experience another wave of Covid as the omicron BA.2 subvariant starts to spread. March 29, 2022
CDC, FDA clear way for second Covid booster shot
