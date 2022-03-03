Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment
Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty on all three charges of wanton endangerment in a case that was related to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. NBC's Danny Cevallos has details.March 3, 2022
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment
