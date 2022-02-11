IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

    03:33

  • ‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent

    01:08

  • Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

    00:45

  • Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 5

    03:54

  • Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans

    11:20

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

  • Senators allege CIA secretly collecting bulk data about Americans

    01:51

  • Republicans facing midterms pledge Trump support

    06:29

  • Rep. Jeffries: The GOP has ‘morphed into a cult’

    05:19

  • GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent

    06:51

  • Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

    20:59

  • Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in Trump call logs from day of Capitol riot

    04:43

  • Full Flournoy: 'We are in a really dangerous situation' on Iran nuclear negations

    05:02

  • How inflation rising 7.5 percent over past year could hurt the White House

    01:34

  • Rep. Meeks: 'Putin's actions have made us even closer'

    07:20

  • Emanuel: we need to be 'a little more patient' before relaxing restrictions

    01:26

  • Biden criticizes high cost of prescription drugs: 'That's just wrong'

    01:32

  • Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’

    09:35

  • Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust

    08:53

  • Why are we declaring victory over Covid?

    08:54

Hallie Jackson

Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform

02:19

After President Biden’s Build Back Better Act stalled and voting rights efforts failed to pass, Congress has seen a recent modest wave of bipartisan bills pass. These bills pave the way for women’s rights against violence, postal service reform, and more.Feb. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine

    03:33

  • ‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent

    01:08

  • Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict

    00:45

  • Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 5

    03:54

  • Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans

    11:20

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All