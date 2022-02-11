Bipartisan wave in Congress makes way for women's rights, postal reform
02:19
Share this -
copied
After President Biden’s Build Back Better Act stalled and voting rights efforts failed to pass, Congress has seen a recent modest wave of bipartisan bills pass. These bills pave the way for women’s rights against violence, postal service reform, and more.Feb. 11, 2022
UP NEXT
'We are ready either way': White House gives update on possibility Russia invades Ukraine
03:33
‘Pathetic’: Bill Kristol calls out Rep. Mace's pro-Trump video after Trump endorses her opponent
01:08
Haass: Putin might get ‘more than he bargained for’ in U.S. response to Russia-Ukraine conflict
00:45
Pfizer withdraws application for FDA approval of vaccine for kids under 5
03:54
Full Panel: How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could divide Republicans
11:20
Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine