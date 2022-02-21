Biden, Zelenskyy speak as Putin recognizes separatist regions in eastern Ukraine
02:02
Share this -
copied
President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the rising tensions in his country as Russian President Putin signed a decree to formally recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. NBC's Peter Alexander reports from the White House.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Biden, Zelenskyy speak as Putin recognizes separatist regions in eastern Ukraine
02:02
UP NEXT
Judge rejects Trump effort to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuits
02:21
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' policy appeal
02:56
Judge rules Trump and his children must testify in New York civil probe
02:49
Texas sues Biden administration over federal transportation mask mandate
01:42
Fauci: ‘No doubt about safety’ of vaccines for children under five