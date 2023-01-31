IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two rare monkeys from Dallas Zoo missing amid latest incidents

    01:53

  • Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation

    03:21

  • Video released of Trump deposition in New York fraud case

    02:44
  • Now Playing

    Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March

    02:04

  • Biden speaks to family of Tyre Nichols

    02:42

  • Pence takes 'full responsibility' for classified documents found at his home

    02:34

  • Ronna McDaniel wins RNC chair vote

    03:00

  • Monterey Park mayor on dance hall shooting: 'A tragic time for our community'

    04:20

  • Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting

    03:38

  • Biden touts wins as presidential term hits halfway point

    03:02

  • Federal officials investigating possible child trafficking in Midwest

    02:19

  • Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'

    02:11

  • Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico

    05:33

  • Trump campaign asks Meta to restore Facebook account

    02:39

  • Two U.S. citizens killed in Nepal plane crash

    01:14

  • Pressure growing on Congress to avoid debt limit

    02:10

  • House Judiciary Committee launching probe into Biden documents

    02:15

  • Biden aides find second batch of classified documents

    01:15

  • Sen. Warner calls for briefing on classified documents found in Biden office

    01:49

Hallie Jackson

Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform

02:24

President Biden is expected to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday to discuss police reform after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers in Memphis, Tenn. NBC's Garrett Haake reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 31, 2023

  • Two rare monkeys from Dallas Zoo missing amid latest incidents

    01:53

  • Trump struggles to raise money, revamps 2024 fundraising operation

    03:21

  • Video released of Trump deposition in New York fraud case

    02:44
  • Now Playing

    Biden to meet with Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok CEO to testify at House hearing in March

    02:04

  • Biden speaks to family of Tyre Nichols

    02:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All