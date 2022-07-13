Bannon asks judge to delay contempt of Congress trial
Steve Bannon has asked a judge to delay his contempt of Congress trial after being denied a delay earlier this week due to the release of a documentary about him and being mentioned in the January 6 committee's hearings. NBC's Pete Williams has details.July 13, 2022
