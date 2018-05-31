Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Hallie Jackson

At least 8 white nationalists running for federal office

MSNBC’s Morgan Radford spoke with white nationalists who are running for federal office this year on the Republican ticket. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, at least eight white nationalists are running, more than ever before.May.31.2018

Hallie Jackson

  • White nationalists running for office in record numbers

    05:51

  • Antonio Villaraigosa on immigration, California governor race

    02:24

  • Michael Steele: 'Roseanne' controversy is 'good moment for the country'

    01:53

  • Russian journalist thought to be dead shows up at news conf.

    03:30

  • 'There's no Spygate and no spies’ in Trump camp.: Fmr. RNC chair

    01:37

  • 'The President needs to keep the pressure on' in N. Korea: Chang

    01:43

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC