    'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm

Hallie Jackson

'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm

03:10

NBC’s Dasha Burns reports on how at least 55 people have died due to the winter storm, specifically in Eerie County, New York, where the death toll is at least 18. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that President Biden promised to approve a request for a federal emergency disaster declaration. Dec. 26, 2022

    'Blizzard of the century': At least 55 dead in brutal winter storm

