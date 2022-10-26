IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

Hallie Jackson

Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

02:24

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward asked the Supreme Court to block the release of her phone records from being disclosed to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot. The Republican and her husband were subpoenaed earlier this year by the committee citing their association with bogus documents claiming then-President Trump won the 2020 election in her state. Oct. 26, 2022

