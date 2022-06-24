IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hallie Jackson

AOC: Supreme Court 'chose to endanger the lives of all women'

02:11

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spoke to reporters about the impact the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have on American families. NBC's Ali Vital reports from Capitol Hill as lawmakers respond to the ruling.June 24, 2022

